Hot and humid conditions could lead to more thunderstorms in southern Manitoba

By Mike Koncan Global News
Posted June 15, 2020 3:09 pm
Grand Rapids, Manitoba.
Grand Rapids, Manitoba. David Pack0/submitted

It’s a hot and humid start to a week that has already seen severe weather Monday morning in southwestern Manitoba. More could be on the way.

Monday morning, severe thunderstorms moved through southwestern Manitoba and into the Interlake. There were reports of significant hail in the Dauphin area.

Thunderstorm activity has been triggered by a cold front moving across southern Manitoba.

Satellite and radar picture at noon on June 15, 2020.
Satellite and radar picture at noon on June 15, 2020. Global News

Around this low-pressure system, but more specifically along the cold front, more thunderstorm activity is possible, with large hail and strong winds being the greatest threats, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Thunderstorm outlook from Environment and Climate Change Canada June 15, 2020.
Thunderstorm outlook from Environment and Climate Change Canada June 15, 2020. Global News

This will not be the only opportunity to see shower activity with the risk of thunderstorms. Tuesday, more low pressure will move in from the south and keep conditions hot and humid. There is a chance heat warnings will be issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada as daytime highs and overnight temperatures are forecasted to be very close to the warnings criteria. There will again be a risk of severe weather on Tuesday, likely focusing more towards the southwest.

Wednesday’s conditions will be similar but appear to have potential for more rain activity around southern Manitoba. Weather models show higher rainfall totals for southeastern Manitoba, Winnipeg included, on Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.

RPM Model from June 15, 2020.
RPM Model from June 15, 2020. Global News

Behind this round of precipitation, temperatures will cool off, with daytime highs closer to 20 C.

Winnipeg’s five-day forecast for June 15, 2020.
Winnipeg’s five-day forecast for June 15, 2020. Global News

 

