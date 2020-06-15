19 more coronavirus cases in Waterloo, 30 more people cleared of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health announced Monday there have been 19 positive tests for the coronavirus since it last provided an update on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,210.

This helps the rolling seven-day average fall from seven new positive tests per day on Friday to 5.1.

Waterloo Public Health announced Friday they would no longer be updating their totals on Saturday. They had stopped updating on Sundays on the previous weekend.

In addition, 30 more residents in the region have been cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases to 1,006.

Waterloo Public Health says the region is down to 89 active cases, including 11 people who remain hospitalized.

Story continues below advertisement

5:06 Making Customers More Comfortable During COVID-19 Re-opening Making Customers More Comfortable During COVID-19 Re-opening

The death toll in the region remains at 115, including 95 residents of long-term care or retirement facilities.

There have now been 23,287 coronavirus tests conducted in Waterloo Region, 634 more than Friday’s update.

The province reported 181 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the provincial total to 32,370.

Monday’s report is now the lowest number of new cases within a 24-hour period since March 28. Friday previously held the lowest number seen since then at 182. It is also the eighth day in a row with under 300 new cases reported.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,527, as eight more deaths were reported.

Story continues below advertisement