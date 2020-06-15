Search continues for missing man on Lake Winnipeg after boat capsized

Send this page to someone via email

Strong winds may have contributed to a tragedy on Lake Winnipeg Saturday afternoon, say Manitoba RCMP.

The incident, near Belair, Man., resulted in the death of a 73-year-old after a boat capsized.

Three other men, aged 37, 48 and 65, were rescued and taken to hospital, while another man, 42-year-old Nour Ali — a prominent member of Winnipeg’s Syrian-Kurdish community who works with newcomers — remains missing.

The man who was killed, Hamza Ali, was Nour’s father.

Nour Ali. N. Emre

Rescue teams are continuing to search for Nour Ali Monday morning, but RCMP admitted it will be a challenge.

“We all know Lake Winnipeg and how huge that lake is, and how conditions can change in an instant, really,” RCMP Cpl. Julie Courchaine told 680 CJOB.

“It’s a large area, the current can be very strong and moving a lot.

“We had a family member out there on our boat trying to help with the exact location on exactly where the boat capsized, and trying to get as much information so hopefully we can find this missing 42-year-old as soon as possible.”

Jennifer Chen, a friend of the missing man, told 680 CJOB described him as a person known for his kindness and as “a man with a warm heart and helping hands”.

“I’m still in shock with this news,” she said.

“I think everyone who knows Nour is praying for him since Saturday night.

“He was always willing to lend a hand to whoever needs help. He was always there for the community — not only the Kurdish and Syrian community, but everyone, every community.” Tweet This

Chen said Ali’s giving spirit is a big reason why so many Winnipeggers have been offering support to his family, both at the scene of the incident and behind closed doors.

