Man, 72, dead after small plane crashes in Saguenay region

Quebec provincial police say a 72-year-old man is dead after a small plane crashed in the Saguenay on Sunday.
A police spokeswoman says authorities received a distress call just before 11:30 a.m. for a plane in difficulty in St-Fulgence, a municipality just north of the Saguenay River.
The wreckage of the Cessna-type plane was later found crashed near a road, which police immediately closed.
Police say the man was alone aboard the plane and was found without vital signs.
The victim, a resident of Saguenay’s Chicoutimi borough, was later pronounced dead.
Transportation Safety Board and police technicians were called to scene to investigate the cause of the crash.
