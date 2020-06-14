Menu

News

Man, 72, dead after small plane crashes in Saguenay region

By The Canadian Press
Posted June 14, 2020 6:03 pm
FILE: A man in Saguenay died following a plane crash on Sunday.
FILE: A man in Saguenay died following a plane crash on Sunday. Cessna/Twitter

Quebec provincial police say a 72-year-old man is dead after a small plane crashed in the Saguenay on Sunday.

A police spokeswoman says authorities received a distress call just before 11:30 a.m. for a plane in difficulty in St-Fulgence, a municipality just north of the Saguenay River.

READ MORE: Ice in carburetor led to B.C. plane crash that killed three: safety board

The wreckage of the Cessna-type plane was later found crashed near a road, which police immediately closed.

Police say the man was alone aboard the plane and was found without vital signs.

The victim, a resident of Saguenay’s Chicoutimi borough, was later pronounced dead.

Transportation Safety Board and police technicians were called to scene to investigate the cause of the crash.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
