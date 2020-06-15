New cannabis store opens in Hamilton, says COVID-19 has been ‘an interesting ride’

Send this page to someone via email

The owner of Hamilton’s newest cannabis store says the COVID-19 pandemic has “been an interesting ride.”

The Hunny Pot, which already has locations in Burlington and Toronto, opened Saturday on Centennial Parkway North, across from the Eastgate Square shopping mall.

Company spokesperson Cameron Brown says Hamilton has always been a market it hoped to expand to because he grew up in the city.

“With the current process for cannabis it was all lottery based, so we really didn’t have a choice on where we could go,” said Cameron. “Toronto was obviously a great first store for us but we’ve really been waiting to get down in to Hamilton as well.”

Cameron calls the location of the new store “a growing area,” and says it is “going to be a very convenient location for a lot of the people.”

Brown says the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown the cannabis industry a few curveballs over the last several weeks.

“It’s been an interesting ride so far this year,” admitted Brown. “We went from being essential to being closed to being reopened into curbside, every week we were kind of pivoting and moving into what were able to do.”

Brown says The Hunny Pot locations have implemented strict safety measures to ensure both guests and employees feel safe while in store.

“We are limiting the store to only four customers in at a time,” said Brown. “We do have placeholders on the floor that are all six feet apart to make sure that anyone in line is a safe distance from each other and making sure staff is going through our cleaning regimen every 15 and 30 minutes.”

The 17-hundred square foot store offers a range of cannabis products, including pre-rolls, oils, edibles and beverages and is offering free, same-day delivery.

The Hamilton outlet will hold its grand opening from June 18-21.

