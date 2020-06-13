2020 Okanagan Dream Rally cancelled

Send this page to someone via email

The Okanagan’s best-known car gathering has been cancelled for 2020.

Calling it a pit stop instead of a cancellation, organizers of the Okanagan Dream Rally announced that this year’s event won’t take place, but added it will be back on track for 2021.

The popular, one-day event sees dozens of supercars, luxury vehicles and high-end rides gather in downtown Kelowna and fundraise for a variety of charities.

Hundreds of people usually gather to see the torrent of Porsches, Ferraris and Lamborghinis along Bernard Avenue.

The fifth annual event was slated to take place on Aug. 2. No official reason was given why it was cancelled, but it’s assumed the decision was made because of COVID-19 and health concerns regarding mass gatherings.

Global News has reached out for more information.

From downtown Kelowna, the vehicles leave for a there-and-back ride to Penticton, with children with health challenges acting as co-pilots for the short journey.

In 2018, the Okanagan Dream Rally raised $425,000, while 2019 saw $816,000 raised.

For 2021, organizers hope to raise $1 million.

Organizers say more than $1.6 million has been raised during the past four years for charities including Ronald McDonald House, JoeAnna’s House, Autism Okanagan, Central Okanagan Hospice Assocation and KidSport Kelowna.

“Since 2016, the Okanagan Dream Rally has been an annual event impacting and positively changing the lives of thousands of people each year,” read a statement on the event’s website.

“The Dream Rally Team is incredibly grateful for the on-going support of our sponsors, donors, drivers, dream rally families and unbelievable Okanagan community. Without you, everything we’ve created and the funds we’ve raised would not have been possible.”

For more about the Okanagan Dream Rally, click here.

