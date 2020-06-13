City gearing up to treat ash trees for destructive beetle in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Winnipeg is getting ready to start treating trees for the emerald ash borer beetle.

Treatment of injecting TreeAzin® (azadirachtin) or IMA-jet® (imidacloprid) into the trees to kill beetle larvae inside the trunks will happen until late July.

Even with healthy ash trees being treated, the city expects all of Winnipeg’s ash trees will eventually die due to the beetle over the next 10-20 years.

The treatments are just being done to preserve the healthy portion of Winnipeg’s urban canopy to allow the City to proactively manage tree removals.

“It’s important to be proactive in slowing the mortality of our ash trees,” said Kerienne La France, supervisor of Urban Forestry Technical Services in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are selecting the best of the ash trees on public property for these injections, so we get the best value out of the treatments.”

4:45 “Save Our Canopy” campaign “Save Our Canopy” campaign

Starting Monday the city will be treating trees in the following areas:

• 5 (Chalmers)

• 6 (East Elmwood, Munroe East)

• 9 (Mission Gardens)

• 10 (Central St. Boniface, Dufresne, North St. Boniface, Tissot)

• 11 (Glenwood, Norwood East, Norwood West)

• 12 (Archwood, Niakwa Park, Windsor Park)

• 13 (Elm Park, St. George, Varennes)

• 14 (Norberry, Pulberry)

• 15 (Niakwa Place, Southdale)

• 17 (Meadowood)

• 25 (Point Road)

• 32 (Earl Grey, Ebby-Wentworth, McMillan)

• 33 (Lord Roberts, River – Osborne, Riverview)

• 41 (Armstrong Point, Broadway – Assiniboine, Legislature, South Portage, West Broadway)

• 42 (Central Park, Portage – Ellice, Spence)

• 46 (Centennial, Civic Centre, Exchange District, North Point Douglas)

If you don’t know what type of tree is near your house, the city has mapped out every tree online:



Story continues below advertisement