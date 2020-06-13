Menu

Environment

City gearing up to treat ash trees for destructive beetle in Winnipeg

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted June 13, 2020 12:33 pm
City expects to spend $105 million to fight impact of emerald ash borer in Winnipeg
WATCH: An invasive wood-boring insect that attacks and kills all species of ash trees is now in Winnipeg.

The City of Winnipeg is getting ready to start treating trees for the emerald ash borer beetle.

Treatment of injecting TreeAzin® (azadirachtin) or IMA-jet® (imidacloprid) into the trees to kill beetle larvae inside the trunks will happen until late July.

Even with healthy ash trees being treated, the city expects all of Winnipeg’s ash trees will eventually die due to the beetle over the next 10-20 years.

The treatments are just being done to preserve the healthy portion of Winnipeg’s urban canopy to allow the City to proactively manage tree removals.

“It’s important to be proactive in slowing the mortality of our ash trees,” said Kerienne La France, supervisor of Urban Forestry Technical Services in a statement.

“We are selecting the best of the ash trees on public property for these injections, so we get the best value out of the treatments.”

“Save Our Canopy” campaign
Starting Monday the city will be treating trees in the following areas:
• 5 (Chalmers)
• 6 (East Elmwood, Munroe East)
• 9 (Mission Gardens)
• 10 (Central St. Boniface, Dufresne, North St. Boniface, Tissot)
• 11 (Glenwood, Norwood East, Norwood West)
• 12 (Archwood, Niakwa Park, Windsor Park)
• 13 (Elm Park, St. George, Varennes)
• 14 (Norberry, Pulberry)
• 15 (Niakwa Place, Southdale)
• 17 (Meadowood)
• 25 (Point Road)
• 32 (Earl Grey, Ebby-Wentworth, McMillan)
• 33 (Lord Roberts, River – Osborne, Riverview)
• 41 (Armstrong Point, Broadway – Assiniboine, Legislature, South Portage, West Broadway)
• 42 (Central Park, Portage – Ellice, Spence)
• 46 (Centennial, Civic Centre, Exchange District, North Point Douglas)

If you don’t know what type of tree is near your house, the city has mapped out every tree online:
