Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Orillia man charged with child pornography offences: OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 12, 2020 3:36 pm
Officers say they charged the man on Thursday after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Orillia on May 5.
Officers say they charged the man on Thursday after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Orillia on May 5. The Canadian Press

A 58-year-old Orillia, Ont., man has been charged with child pornography offences following a four-month investigation, OPP say.

Officers say they charged the man on Thursday after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Orillia on May 5.

READ MORE: Kids are online more than ever during the pandemic, creating ‘opportunity’ for predators

Gerry Hawes, 58, was charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia in August.

Police are reminding parents to speak to their children regarding internet safety.

How to keep kids safe on the internet in an online world
How to keep kids safe on the internet in an online world
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPChild PornographyOrilliaOrillia OPPOrillia newsOrillia Crimeinternet safetyOnline ExploitationChild Sex ChargesGerry HawesOrillia child pornography offence
Flyers
More weekly flyers