Orillia man charged with child pornography offences: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 58-year-old Orillia, Ont., man has been charged with child pornography offences following a four-month investigation, OPP say.

Officers say they charged the man on Thursday after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Orillia on May 5.

Gerry Hawes, 58, was charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia in August.

Police are reminding parents to speak to their children regarding internet safety.

5:55 How to keep kids safe on the internet in an online world How to keep kids safe on the internet in an online world

Story continues below advertisement