Entertainment

Gucci Mane leaving Atlantic Records, calls label ‘polite racist’

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted June 12, 2020 1:58 pm
Gucci Mane and Keyshai Ka'oir attend Gucci Mane Black Tie Gala at St. Regis Atlanta on February 13, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Gucci Mane and Keyshai Ka'oir attend Gucci Mane Black Tie Gala at St. Regis Atlanta on February 13, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Prince Williams/Wireimage

WARNING: This story contains explicit language.

Rapper Gucci Mane claimed that he’s leaving Atlantic Records on July 3 and referred to the label as “polite racist.”

In a now-deleted tweet, Gucci Mane wrote, “Leaving #AtlanticRecords July 3rd these crackers polite racist #SolcySummer.”

In another deleted tweet, the I Get The Bag rapper took aim at the luxury clothing brand Gucci, writing, “To all snitches and my haters and the most polite racist ever @gucci I pray y’all die of corona virus.”

READ MORE: ‘The Bachelor’ casts Matt James, 1st-ever Black lead, for Season 25

Gucci Mane/Twitter
Gucci Mane/Twitter.

In another deleted tweet, Gucci Mane wrote, “All artists let’s go on strike f— these racist a– labels burn them down too #BlackLivesMatter #BlackExecMatter f— these crackers?”

The I Think I Love Her rapper has not tweeted since deleting his messages but he has retweeted multiple accounts praising his tweets.

Gucci Mane has been signed to Atlantic Records since 2007 but in 2013, the 40-year-old rapper was dropped for a period of time after he tweeted insults towards the label and its representatives.

The Lemonade rapper later apologized for his tweets and claimed he was on codeine at the time. He rejoined Atlantic Records in 2016.

The label has not responded to Gucci Mane’s comments as of this writing.

Global News has reached out to Atlantic Records for comment.

