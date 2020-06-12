Menu

Canada

Person found dead after vehicle fire in Mississauga

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 12, 2020 11:08 am
A photo of the vehicle and police on scene.
A photo of the vehicle and police on scene. Bill Barker / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a person was found dead inside of a vehicle after it caught on fire in Mississauga on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Galloway Crescent and Bluegrass Court, near Mavis and Burnhamthorpe roads, around 8:16 a.m.

Police said there were reports of a vehicle fire and officers found a victim inside. They were pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators have not released the victim’s age or gender.

Police said the coroner has been called in to determine the cause of death and more details will be released once the results come back.

Roads in the area are closed while officers investigate. Police are advising motorists to seek alternative routes.

