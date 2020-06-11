Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police release images of suspect in Waterloo break-ins

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 11, 2020 4:55 pm
Waterloo Regional Police believe this man may be connected to a string of break-ins in Waterloo. .
Waterloo Regional Police believe this man may be connected to a string of break-ins in Waterloo. . Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of a suspect they are looking to speak to in connection with several break-ins and attempted break-ins in the City of Waterloo last month.

Police say that on May 10, there were three attempts to break into homes in the Blythwood Road and Parkwood Court area, one of which was successful.

READ MORE: 1 in serious condition after shooting in Kitchener

In the two failed attempts, the would-be thief cut through window screens but found locked windows barring entry, police say.

In the third case, police say the suspect entered into the home through an unlocked rear door.

According to police, the suspect took several items, including a wallet with multiple credit cards.

Story continues below advertisement

On June 3, police say a home on Parkwood Drive was also broken into while the homeowners were sleeping.

READ MORE: Police investigating violent home invasion in Kitchener

In this case, police say the suspect removed a screen before entering through a window. The suspect left the home containing some credit cards that police say were used a several locations across Waterloo.

 

Police are asking anyone with information to call at 519-570-9777 ext. 8616 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeWaterlooWaterloo crimeWaterloo breakinsWaterloo suspectBlythwood Road WaterlooParkwood Court WaterlooParkwood Drive Waterloo
Flyers
More weekly flyers