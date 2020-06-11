Police release images of suspect in Waterloo break-ins

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of a suspect they are looking to speak to in connection with several break-ins and attempted break-ins in the City of Waterloo last month.

Police say that on May 10, there were three attempts to break into homes in the Blythwood Road and Parkwood Court area, one of which was successful.

READ MORE: 1 in serious condition after shooting in Kitchener

In the two failed attempts, the would-be thief cut through window screens but found locked windows barring entry, police say.

In the third case, police say the suspect entered into the home through an unlocked rear door.

According to police, the suspect took several items, including a wallet with multiple credit cards.

Story continues below advertisement

On June 3, police say a home on Parkwood Drive was also broken into while the homeowners were sleeping.

READ MORE: Police investigating violent home invasion in Kitchener

In this case, police say the suspect removed a screen before entering through a window. The suspect left the home containing some credit cards that police say were used a several locations across Waterloo.

Police are asking anyone with information to call at 519-570-9777 ext. 8616 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.