Red Cross offering money, PPE and training to charities for pandemic relief

Ottawa has asked the Canadian Red Cross and two other national organizations to distribute funds and services to community-based organizations working towards coronavirus relief.

“COVID-19 has made it challenging for many small community organizations to continue – or resume – their vital work,” according to a Red Cross press release.

To ensure the most vulnerable people in need get aid, the Red Cross was given $350 million to distribute through the Emergency Community Support Fund.

It offers financial aid to community organizations, provides personal protective equipment and training on operating safely, to groups across Atlantic Canada.

The training can be accessed by self-study online, a virtual class with an instructor and in-person when safe to do so.

All community organizations helping those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for the grants and training.

According to the release, the grants and services will be provided at no cost.

The deadline for groups to apply is July 7.