No serious injuries after taxi and car collide at intersection in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

No serious injuries were reported after a taxi and car collided in Peterborough on Thursday morning.

Just before 9 a.m. emergency crews responded to a two vehicle T-bone collision at the intersection of Charlotte Street and Park streets involving a car and a minivan taxi.

The occupants of the car were not injured.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a t-bone collision on Charlotte Street and Park Street in Peterborough. Avoid the area if you can for the next little while #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/dmKNXssPWb — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) June 11, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Paramedics assessed one man but he was not transported to hospital.

Peterborough police are investigating the incident.

1:20 2 sent to hospital following collision on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough 2 sent to hospital following collision on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough