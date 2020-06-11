No serious injuries after taxi and car collide at intersection in Peterborough

No serious injuries were reported after a taxi and car collided in Peterborough on Thursday morning.
Just before 9 a.m. emergency crews responded to a two vehicle T-bone collision at the intersection of Charlotte Street and Park streets involving a car and a minivan taxi.
The occupants of the car were not injured.
Paramedics assessed one man but he was not transported to hospital.
Peterborough police are investigating the incident.
