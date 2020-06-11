Menu

Traffic

No serious injuries after taxi and car collide at intersection in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 11, 2020 10:37 am
Updated June 11, 2020 10:46 am
Taxi and car collide at intersection in Peterborough
No serious injuries after a taxi and car collided in Peterborough on Thursday morning.

No serious injuries were reported after a taxi and car collided in Peterborough on Thursday morning.

Just before 9 a.m. emergency crews responded to a two vehicle T-bone collision at the intersection of Charlotte Street and Park streets involving a car and a minivan taxi.

READ MORE: 6 injured – 1 airlifted – following crash in City of Kawartha Lakes

The occupants of the car were not injured.

Paramedics assessed one man but he was not transported to hospital.

Peterborough police are investigating the incident.

