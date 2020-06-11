Retro Peterborough lacrosse jerseys now available for purchase

Send this page to someone via email

Uncommon Fit, an athletic lifestyle company based in both Peterborough and New Jersey, has started selling throwback jerseys of former teams.

One prominent fan who is anxiously awaiting one of the jerseys is Peterborough native and current Vegas Golden Knights broadcaster Gary Lawless.

Growing up, Lawless was a fan of the Peterborough James Gang, a Junior A team that won three-straight Minto Cups from 1981-1983.

“When I saw those retro jerseys, I ordered a Red Oaks one immediately. I can’t wait to get it,” he said.

Lawless lived one street over from goaltender Shawn Quinlan in the west end.

“I started going to the Memorial Centre to watch games because of him,” Lawless said.

He has fond memories of watching the Junior A squad and being around the arena.

“We would run around and get loose balls in the stands and would take them and hand them back to the timer. They would give you a coupon for a cheeseburger for every ball you handed in.”

For former players, the retro jerseys are a chance to buy exact replicas of the ones they played in.

“I think they look awesome,” said Mike Powell, who played for the Quakers in the 1990s. “I’d like to have one of them. They’re amazing.”

For fans, the jerseys are nostalgic.

John Keating grew up going to lacrosse games with his dad. He bought him a Quakers jersey for Father’s Day.

“When we went it was to the Quakers,” Keating saud. “We saw the Maulers, too. My dad also used to work for Quaker, so that’s why I chose that one.”

Jamie Plunkett, sales operations manager for Uncommon Fit, says the jerseys represent an important part of lacrosse history in the city.

“The Quakers, it’s a great part of Peterborough with Quaker Oats being here,” Plunkett said. “And then the Lansdowne Place Maulers, it’s just a really cool name and a really cool uniform.”

Fans and former players can customize their jerseys with numbers and, in some cases names, if it keeps with the authenticity of the jersey.

The jerseys can be purchased at uncommonfit.com. Part of the proceeds will go to the Peterborough Lakers Alumni Association, which helps support lacrosse programs in the city.