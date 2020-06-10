Menu

Mother, daughter from Greenwood, B.C., eyeing property after $675,000 lottery win

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 10, 2020 3:59 pm
Myrna Bowen, rear, and daughter Savannah Walker of Greenwood purchased the winning Set for Life ticket from a local gas station.
Myrna Bowen, rear, and daughter Savannah Walker of Greenwood purchased the winning Set for Life ticket from a local gas station. B.C. Lottery Corporation

A mother and daughter from a tiny community in B.C.’s Southern Interior have bigger bank accounts now, thanks to a lucky scratch-and-win ticket.

On Wednesday, the B.C. Lottery Corporation announced that Myrna Bowen and daughter Savannah Walker of Greenwood were $675,000 richer after purchasing what would be a life-changing Set for Life ticket.

Located a half-hour west of Grand Forks, Greenwood has a population of 665.

READ MORE: ‘I thought he was lying to me:’ Summerland couple celebrates Lotto Max win

Walker purchased the winning scratch ticket at the Canco gas station, then used an online app to check it.

“We started to cry and hug on the patio,” Bowen said after Walker scanned the ticket. The $675,000 was the game’s top prize, and the two used B.C. Lottery’s alternate prize payout.

Story continues below advertisement

According to B.C. Lottery, the two are originally from Stewart, B.C., located near infamous Hyder, Alaska.

READ MORE: Winning lottery ticket worth $1M purchased in Penticton

Now, with padded bank accounts, Bowen said “we’ve had our eye on a few properties in the [Greenwood] area. Now we can put an offer on the place we really wanted.”

Walker said she’d also like to purchase a new vehicle.

“We’re just happy,” Walker said, with Bowen adding, “We always dreamed that one day we would win.”

Touchdown for Kids Millionaire Lottery crowns $1M grand prize winner
Touchdown for Kids Millionaire Lottery crowns $1M grand prize winner
