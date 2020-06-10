Winnipeg organizations to receive $2.1M from Manitoba for supportive recovery housing

Send this page to someone via email

A trio of Winnipeg organizations will be on the receiving end of more than $2 million in funding to develop supportive recovery housing units, the province announced Wednesday. Manitoba health minister Cameron Friesen said the funds are going to Siloam Mission, Riverwood Church Community Inc., and Tamarack Recovery Inc., with the goal of creating 70 recovery units.

“When people are completing their addictions treatment, they need access to stable housing and a safe place to live,” said Friesen. READ MORE: Manitoba commits $3.5M to Bruce Oake Recovery Centre in Winnipeg

“The investment in these organizations will help support people as they transition back into the community after completing treatment programs, helping them continue their recovery journey.”

Health Minister Cameron Friesen. Randall Paul/Global News Friesen said supportive recovery housing is for adults who have completed primary addictions treatment and are in need of support to fulfill post-treatment plans, like becoming employed or going back to school.

“This endeavour fits in perfectly with the mental health programs and the other services we offer, and will enable us to help more people transition back into the community,” said Jim Bell, CEO of Winnipeg shelter Siloam Mission, which will be developing 20 of the housing units.

The three organizations were chosen based on submissions last fall, and the goal, the province said, is to have all 70 units up and running by the end of March 2021.

Funding for the project comes from the Canada-Manitoba Home and Community Care and Mental Health and Addictions Services Funding Agreement.

Friesen said the announcement is part of the province’s wider efforts to improve access to mental health and addictions treatment, including $3.5 million in funding for the new Bruce Oake Recovery Centre.

