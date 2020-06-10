Fire starts at Winnipeg homeless camp as officials begin to move people out

Send this page to someone via email

A fire broke out Wednesday morning at one of two homeless camps near the Disraeli Freeway just as local officials moved in to ask people to begin to leave.

Firefighters are putting out the flames. I’m told this is the second fire at the site this morning. #glbwpg pic.twitter.com/gdAYKeOhyF — Diana Foxall (@CJOBdiana) June 10, 2020

A man was seen throwing items into the fire, including a mattress, and yelling before two people restrained him and the fire department could put it out.

No one was hurt.

The fire was put out within 15 minutes. It was the second fire at the camp Wednesday morning, said firefighters at the scene.

The City of Winnipeg said Tuesday it will begin to dismantle two controversial homeless camps set up near the Manitoba Metis Federation headquarters building on Henry Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Assistant Fire Chief Mark Reshaur and local officials moved in at about 9:30 a.m. to issue an order for those living at the camps to leave by Friday.

“Main Street Project, End Homelessness Winnipeg and other agencies will also be on-site on an ongoing basis through Friday to provide assistance and link willing individuals with alternate housing and other supports,” said a city spokesperson.

“Main Street Project has purchased and will provide supervised storage units for individuals to safely keep any belongings they are unable to take with them.”

-With files from Diana Foxall and Shane Gibson