Body of mutilated mini horse found by side of the road in Quesnel

Send this page to someone via email

The BC SPCA says it is investigating a disturbing case of animal cruelty involving a miniature horse.

The horse’s mutilated body was found along Garner Road in the West Fraser area of Quesnel.

The horse’s head and limbs had been severed and removed. BC SPCA say a post mortem has revealed the animal was in significant distress before it died.

“We’re asking anyone with information that might be relevant to this case to please call the BC SPCA Call Centre at 1-855-655-7722,” Dr. Teresa Cook, BC SPCA’s regional manager of cruelty investigations for northern B.C., said in a release.

READ MORE: BC SPCA rescues Sunshine Coast kittens after going through trash compactor

“This is such a sad and disturbing case, and we hope that someone in the community knows something about this situation and can help us with our investigation.”

Story continues below advertisement