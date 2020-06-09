Regina police to increase traffic enforcement through project SPEED

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service says it’s going to be increasing enforcement and public education to cut down on speeding and excessive vehicle noise on Queen City roads.

RPS launched project SPEED (Spring Public Education & Enforcement Drive) on Tuesday.

Members of the Regina Police Service Traffic Safety Unit, Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) and patrol members are teaming up to increase traffic enforcement while providing drivers with information regarding rules of the road and vehicle standards.

It’s all in an effort to reduce the number of dangerous driving incidents in Regina, police said.

“Our members have noticed it and residents have noticed it. Excessive speed and excessive vehicle noise on our roadways is problematic and it’s dangerous,” said Sgt. Mark Verbeek, RPS traffic safety unit.

“The Regina Police Service is committed to sending a strong message to drivers who are not following laws and are compromising public safety while behind the wheel.”

RPS says its noticed an increase in speeding and excessive vehicle noise lately and that it has received a significant amount of complaints from citizens.

The initiative will run through June, however, police said residents can expect continued enforcement regarding these issues throughout the summer months.

