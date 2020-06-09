Menu

Traffic

Winnipeggers can see parking ticket evidence with new online tool

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 9, 2020 1:07 pm
Winnipeg is launching an online tool that will allow those facing parking tickets to view the evidence in their case.
Winnipeg is launching an online tool that will allow those facing parking tickets to view the evidence in their case. Amber McGuckin/Global News

Winnipeg drivers who want to appeal parking tickets have a new tool at their disposal.

The city announced Tuesday that it’s launching a new online photo evidence viewer, which will give ticketed drivers an opportunity to check the evidence against them before deciding to appeal.

READ MORE: School zone enforcement back in Winnipeg on Monday

The photo viewer’s goal is to reduce the number of people contesting their tickets — a process that previously required vehicle owners to connect with a screening officer to see the evidence.

It’s also expected to reduce wait times for those who decide to go ahead with their appeals.

Coronavirus: Winnipeg continues to hand out parking tickets
