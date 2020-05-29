Menu

Traffic

School zone enforcement back in Winnipeg on Monday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 29, 2020 4:07 pm
A school zone sign.
A school zone sign. The Canadian Press

Winnipeg drivers will need to start paying closer attention to school zones starting Monday.

On March 23, due to school and playground closures relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, Winnipeg police said they wouldn’t be enforcing the 30 km/h reduced speed school zones.
That’s about to change.

With some schools opening in a limited capacity beginning Monday, enforcement — including photo enforcement — of school zones will start back up, police said Friday.

READ MORE: St. Boniface streets see reduced speed limits starting Monday

Even at schools that aren’t reopening Monday, police said the warm weather means increased use of outdoor playgrounds, which means more children in and around schools, warranting speed monitoring.
Some Manitoba students head back to school for one-on-one, small group sessions
Some Manitoba students head back to school for one-on-one, small group sessions
