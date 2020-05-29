School zone enforcement back in Winnipeg on Monday

Winnipeg drivers will need to start paying closer attention to school zones starting Monday.
On March 23, due to school and playground closures relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, Winnipeg police said they wouldn’t be enforcing the 30 km/h reduced speed school zones.
That’s about to change.
Update: On Monday, June 1, school operations resume in a limited capacity & playgrounds are open. Enforcement of the Reduced Speed School Zones will resume as well in anticipation of more children in the area throughout the day. #JustSlowDown #WPSTraffichttps://t.co/i75elP7OmM pic.twitter.com/P31T65zF0m
With some schools opening in a limited capacity beginning Monday, enforcement — including photo enforcement — of school zones will start back up, police said Friday.
Even at schools that aren’t reopening Monday, police said the warm weather means increased use of outdoor playgrounds, which means more children in and around schools, warranting speed monitoring.
