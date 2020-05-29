School zone enforcement back in Winnipeg on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg drivers will need to start paying closer attention to school zones starting Monday.

On March 23, due to school and playground closures relating to the COVID-19 pandemic , Winnipeg police said they wouldn’t be enforcing the 30 km/h reduced speed school zones.

That’s about to change.

Even at schools that aren’t reopening Monday, police said the warm weather means increased use of outdoor playgrounds, which means more children in and around schools, warranting speed monitoring.

1:36 Some Manitoba students head back to school for one-on-one, small group sessions Some Manitoba students head back to school for one-on-one, small group sessions

Story continues below advertisement