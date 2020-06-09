Menu

Penticton firefighters douse shed blaze

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted June 9, 2020 12:08 pm
Updated June 9, 2020 12:12 pm
Police and firefighters responded to a shed fire in Penticton on Tuesday morning. .
Police and firefighters responded to a shed fire in Penticton on Tuesday morning. . Shelby Thom / Global News

Fire crews were called in to douse a shed fire in Penticton Tuesday morning.

The blaze in an outbuilding near the intersection of Fairview Road and Calgary Avenue appeared to have spread into overhanging trees.

Fairview Road was closed as emergency crews responded and rush hour traffic was detoured around the area.

The owner of the property told Global News he wasn’t on site when the shed fire broke out and it’s not clear what caused the blaze.

A shed fire in Penticton appeared to have spread into nearby trees before being extinguished Tuesday morning.
A shed fire in Penticton appeared to have spread into nearby trees before being extinguished Tuesday morning. Shelby Thom / Global News

– with files from Shelby Thom

