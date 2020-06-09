Penticton firefighters douse shed blaze

Fire crews were called in to douse a shed fire in Penticton Tuesday morning.
The blaze in an outbuilding near the intersection of Fairview Road and Calgary Avenue appeared to have spread into overhanging trees.
Fairview Road was closed as emergency crews responded and rush hour traffic was detoured around the area.
The owner of the property told Global News he wasn’t on site when the shed fire broke out and it’s not clear what caused the blaze.
– with files from Shelby Thom
