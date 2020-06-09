Penticton firefighters douse shed blaze

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Fire crews were called in to douse a shed fire in Penticton Tuesday morning.

The blaze in an outbuilding near the intersection of Fairview Road and Calgary Avenue appeared to have spread into overhanging trees.

A shed is on fire at Fairview & Calgary in Penticton , authorities have shut down Fairview Road and are directing morning rush hour traffic around via a detour @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/8XHVdt0zNW — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) June 9, 2020

Fairview Road was closed as emergency crews responded and rush hour traffic was detoured around the area.

Story continues below advertisement

The owner of the property told Global News he wasn’t on site when the shed fire broke out and it’s not clear what caused the blaze.

A shed fire in Penticton appeared to have spread into nearby trees before being extinguished Tuesday morning. Shelby Thom / Global News

– with files from Shelby Thom