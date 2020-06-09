Forcible confinement, extortion charges laid against 2 men in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say extortion and forcible confinement charges have been laid against two men after another man was allegedly forced into a car, driven around town and threatened with violence.

The events unfolded on Sunday afternoon, police say, when two men and a woman went to a house in the city’s south end and convinced the victim to get in their vehicle.

“Once inside the vehicle, a demand for money was made of the victim on threats of violence,” police said in a news release. “The three then drove the victim to an address on Willow Road in Guelph where the demand for money continued while the victim was slapped and threatened with a wrench.”

Police said the four then drove to a nearby park where the victim was allegedly slapped and kneed in the head followed by more threats.

He was also held inside a bedroom at the Willow Road house for a period of time but was able to convince his three alleged captors to let him go, police said.

Once free, Guelph police were contacted and officers arrested a 23-year-old man and 21-year-old man.

Both face several charges including extortion, forcible confinement, assault and uttering threats. Police are still looking for the female suspect.

A police spokesperson said the victim knew two of his three alleged captors, but he did not know the woman.

Anyone with information into her identity is asked to call the lead investigator at 519-824-1212 ext. 7125. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

