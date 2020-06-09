Menu

Crime

Forcible confinement, extortion charges laid against 2 men in Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 9, 2020 12:38 pm
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say extortion and forcible confinement charges have been laid against two men after another man was allegedly forced into a car, driven around town and threatened with violence.

The events unfolded on Sunday afternoon, police say, when two men and a woman went to a house in the city’s south end and convinced the victim to get in their vehicle.

READ MORE: SIU clears Guelph police officer after woman suffers broken rib

“Once inside the vehicle, a demand for money was made of the victim on threats of violence,” police said in a news release. “The three then drove the victim to an address on Willow Road in Guelph where the demand for money continued while the victim was slapped and threatened with a wrench.”

Police said the four then drove to a nearby park where the victim was allegedly slapped and kneed in the head followed by more threats.

Story continues below advertisement

He was also held inside a bedroom at the Willow Road house for a period of time but was able to convince his three alleged captors to let him go, police said.

Once free, Guelph police were contacted and officers arrested a 23-year-old man and 21-year-old man.

Both face several charges including extortion, forcible confinement, assault and uttering threats. Police are still looking for the female suspect.

A police spokesperson said the victim knew two of his three alleged captors, but he did not know the woman.

READ MORE: ‘I was fooled’ — Victim of Guelph distraction theft and police issue warning

 

Anyone with information into her identity is asked to call the lead investigator at 519-824-1212 ext. 7125. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

