Canada

Global News to air TV special ‘Living in Colour: Being Black in Canada’

By Staff Global News
Posted June 8, 2020 4:09 pm
Updated June 8, 2020 4:12 pm
WATCH: One in five people are affected by mental health, according to the Canadian Mental Health Association and National Alliance on Mental Illness. But what happens when factors, such as racism or your ethnicity, impacts your mental health too? Host Farah Nasser speaks to four people of colour (POC), including Uppala Chandraesekera, Munira Abukar, Asante Haughton and David Lewis-Peart, on how race impacts a POC’s mental well-being.

Living in Colour returns June 12, continuing the conversation of what it’s like to be people of colour in Canada.

Hosted by Global News anchor Farah Nasser, Living in Colour: Being Black in Canada is the latest in the long-running series that explores how Canadians, institutions, businesses and government can actively support anti-racism.

The primetime edition of the show is particularly relevant as the world has erupted in solidarity against police brutality and anti-Black racism in the wake of George Floyd‘s death.

READ MORE: 'Living In Colour' is a safe space for POCs to discuss daily experiences and ethnic identities

Over the past two years, the series has tackled important issues such as racism in hockey, Blackface and the relationship between police and racialized communities.

“I’m proud to work for an organization which understands the importance right now of focusing a show on Black voices to help us understand the everyday reality of being Black in Canada,” Farah Nasser, Global News anchor, said. “This is our time to listen and learn.”

Living in Colour is the brainchild of Nasser and Global News producer Alley Wilson, who sought to give audiences the perspectives of marginalized populations.

Past episodes have included how racism affects mental health, the experience of POCs on dating apps, the LGBTQ2 community and employment.

‘Living in Colour: Being Black in Canada’ airs on Global on Friday, June 12 at 7 p.m. ET.

The program, and other Global News content, can be streamed for free on the new Global TV App, available on iOS, Android, Chromecast and at watch.globaltv.com. You can watch existing episodes of Living in Colour on YouTube.

Global News and Global TV are properties of Corus Entertainment.

