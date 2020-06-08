Uber gets OK to start operations in Winnipeg, looking for drivers to launch ‘within weeks’

Send this page to someone via email

Uber has been given the green light to start picking up fares in Winnipeg.

About a month after filing the paperwork, Uber has officially received its dispatcher licence from the city, a spokesperson from the city confirmed Monday.

The licence was the final bureaucratic hoop the ridesharing company had to jump through before being legally allowed to operate on Winnipeg streets.

In a statement Monday, Uber says it means the company is now looking for drivers.

“Uber has received our license from the City of Winnipeg, bringing us one step closer to bringing ridesharing to The Peg,” reads the statement in part.

“Tens of thousands of Winnipeggers have already signed up to ride. And with launch expected within weeks, the only remaining milestone is signing up enough qualified drivers.”

Legislation allowing ridesharing went into effect in Manitoba in 2018, but Uber held back on venturing into the Winnipeg market due to Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI)’s vehicle-for-hire coverage, requiring drivers choose from four time slots as opposed to the blanket-type insurance found in other areas.

But after months of behind-the-scenes work on the part of both MPI and Uber, the two sides came to an agreement, which paved the way for the company to apply to operate in the city in May.

An Uber spokesperson has previously told Global News Winnipeg will still need to choose from the four time slots — weekdays, rush hour, overnight and weekends — each of which adds 5 per cent onto their basic premium.

Choosing all four would add anywhere between $200 to $400 to a person’s yearly insurance, depending on a number of factors.

“We’ve found a workable solution with MPI where drivers will have to get the existing MPI product, but Uber will be able to purchase private additional insurance to ensure that the entire trip is covered and everything is all good.” head of Western Canada for Uber, Michael van Hemmen said back in March.

Quoted in a release from Uber, Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman seemed excited by the company’s pending arrival on city streets.

“Winnipeg finally has an international rideshare company entering the market,” reads a quote from Bowman in the company’s release.

“It’s been a long road but it’s great to see a recognizable company like Uber will soon be an option for residents and visitors to Winnipeg.”

Uber kicked off an online campaign looking to sign up drivers Monday, offering a cash bonus to the first 100 drivers who complete 20 trips following the company’s launch in Winnipeg.

— With files from Abigail Turner and Shane Gibson

