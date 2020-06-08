Menu

Health

N.L. lifts more pandemic restrictions on businesses, activities, gatherings

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 8, 2020 11:48 am
Updated June 8, 2020 11:50 am
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball poses in his office at the Confederation Building in St. John's on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball poses in his office at the Confederation Building in St. John's on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

Newfoundland and Labrador is lifting more pandemic-related restrictions on businesses, gatherings and outdoor activities Monday.

The province is entering the next phase of its COVID-19 recovery plan, allowing retail stores, restaurants and personal services businesses such as hairdressers to reopen with restrictions.

READ MORE: A look at how Newfoundland and Labrador, P.E.I. plan to emerge from COVID-19 shutdown

Gatherings at funerals, burials and weddings can include up to 20 people with physical distancing.

Health-care services within regional health authorities are slowly resuming, and private health-care clinics can open starting today.

Outdoor activities such as overnight camping, sports and summer day camps are permitted. Outdoor pools can also reopen with restrictions, but gyms must remain closed.

The province has reported 261 cases of COVID-19, with just two remaining active.

