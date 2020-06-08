N.L. lifts more pandemic restrictions on businesses, activities, gatherings

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Newfoundland and Labrador is lifting more pandemic-related restrictions on businesses, gatherings and outdoor activities Monday.

The province is entering the next phase of its COVID-19 recovery plan, allowing retail stores, restaurants and personal services businesses such as hairdressers to reopen with restrictions.

READ MORE: A look at how Newfoundland and Labrador, P.E.I. plan to emerge from COVID-19 shutdown

Gatherings at funerals, burials and weddings can include up to 20 people with physical distancing.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Health-care services within regional health authorities are slowly resuming, and private health-care clinics can open starting today.

1:50 Bars, restaurants officially allowed to reopen in Nova Scotia Bars, restaurants officially allowed to reopen in Nova Scotia

Outdoor activities such as overnight camping, sports and summer day camps are permitted. Outdoor pools can also reopen with restrictions, but gyms must remain closed.

Story continues below advertisement

The province has reported 261 cases of COVID-19, with just two remaining active.