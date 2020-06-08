Regina Downtown Business Improvement District supports local shops as Phase 3 begins

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Downtown Business Improvement District is working with local shops to ensure their safety and the safety of their customers as Phase 3 of Saskatchewan’s reopen plan begins on Monday.

RDBID has launched a “Reconnect, at the Heart” campaign, providing residents information on how to shop and dine safely while at downtown businesses.

It also promotes businesses, while educating the public about new provincially mandated safety protocols.

Business owners are being provided with a package of tools to assists them reduce reopening costs.

“It is exciting to know that we have been able to create an environment that fosters a safe reopening of many of our downtown merchants,” said Judith Veresuk, RDBID’s executive director.

“Our ‘Reconnect, at the Heart’ campaign enables us to highlight local downtown businesses and the work they are doing to create a safe environment for patrons.

“It encourages Regina residents to reconnect with local businesses in a number of ways including online purchasing, curbside pick-up, delivery and in-store physically distanced shopping.”

Packages given to business owners will include locally made hand sanitizer, face masks, face shields, physical distancing floor stickers, window decals and posters.

RDBID has also begun a weekly podcast series called “Heart of the City”, which will provide a closer and more personal view of Regina’s downtown business and their owners and how they have adjusted to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Monthly blogs are also being posted on a monthly basis on the RDBID website, providing an overview of the ongoing changes to downtown as businesses navigate the province’s reopen plan.

“Our local businesses need the support of Regina residents to enable their survival through this challenging time. The owners and employees of these businesses live in Regina, pay taxes here and provide sponsorship support to many local sports and cultural organizations,” Veresuk said.

“We encourage you to think local when you are looking to purchase, and we’re providing you with a range of options you need to shop local, safely.”

Businesses will also be doing Instagram story takeovers and live discussions through RDBID’s Instagram account.

A list of businesses that are open can be found on the RDBID website.

