Toronto man in Styrofoam boat rescued from Lake Ontario in Northumberland County

The Canadian Coast Guard rescued a Toronto man on Lake Ontario after the Styrofoam boat he was in drifted from shore in Northumberland County on Saturday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., members of the Colborne and Brighton fire departments were called to Victoria Beach Road in Colborne, Ont., following reports that a man in a Styrofoam boat had drifted from shore. The individual was reportedly not wearing a life-jacket and had a broken paddle.

Colborne is approximately 25 kilometres east of Cobourg.

The Canadian Coast Guard in Cobourg launched the Cape Mercy vessel, which located the boat about one kilometre south of Colborne.

Before the Cape Mercy reached the boater, the small boat capsized. The Coast Guard said it managed to pull the man from the water and took him to the Wicklow Boat Launch on Lakeport Road.

The man was reportedly assessed by Northumberland County paramedics, but he refused treatment.

Northumberland OPP officers at the scene said the man was issued a number of tickets totalling $500, including one for not wearing a life-jacket.

Coast Guard officials at the scene said the temperature of Lake Ontario where the man was rescued was approximately 9 C.

