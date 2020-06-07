2 arrests made following anti-racism rally in Edmonton: police

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police briefly arrested two people following the massive anti-racism rally that took place in the city Friday.

There was no official crowd count for the event, but police told Global News Friday during the planned protest that it estimated over 15,000 were in attendance.

The arrests occurred off the Alberta legislature grounds where the main event took place, several hours after it concluded.

Edmonton police communications advisor Carolin Maran said in a Saturday email that following the main event, a smaller group of “a few hundred demonstrators” made their way through downtown, stopping at several locations, before proceeding south of the river to the Whyte Avenue area.

Raw video from an anti-racism rally taking over downtown Edmonton streets Friday, where in a show of solidarity Edmonton police took a knee and participated in a moment of silence with peaceful protesters shortly before 11 p.m. #BlackLivesMatter #yeg #yegdt pic.twitter.com/eJbrH1TvBY — Global Edmonton (@GlobalEdmonton) June 6, 2020

Officers assisted with traffic control as the group marched.

One man was arrested and charged with mischief after a police vehicle had its window smashed at about 12 a.m. Saturday morning in the intersection of 109 Street and 82 Avenue.

According to police, the man was blocking a police vehicle in an intersection when the incident happened. He was arrested and then released with an appearance notice.

During the same incident, a woman reportedly struck a police officer in the face. She was briefly detained, but released with no charges. The officer was not injured.

There were no public health order violations issued in relation to the event, according to police.

Police said the protest on the legislature grounds was under the jurisdiction of Alberta Sheriffs. Global News has reached out for information on whether any arrests or tickets were issued during that event.

#yeg – thank you for using your voice and peacefully exercising your right to protest. You’ve been heard loud and clear and the EPS will be here to listen and work with you. We are part of the system and can take action – but that action needs to be done with you. — Chief Dale McFee (@DMMcFee) June 6, 2020

Suspicious package reported

Police also said a suspicious package was reported at the legislature grounds Saturday.

The Edmonton Police Service explosive disposal unit attended and investigated, but determined the package was a backpack that may have been left behind by someone attending the event.