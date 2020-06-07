Menu

Canada

N.L. medical examiner checking if body is fourth man lost in fishing accident

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 7, 2020 11:27 am
Ed Norman, left to right, Scott Norman, Jody Norman, Isaac Kettle, four fishermen from St. Lawrence, N.L., who went missing while fishing for crab on Monday as shown in this image provided by Melissa Mayo-Norman.
Ed Norman, left to right, Scott Norman, Jody Norman, Isaac Kettle, four fishermen from St. Lawrence, N.L., who went missing while fishing for crab on Monday as shown in this image provided by Melissa Mayo-Norman. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Melissa Mayo-Norman

Pathologists with the chief medical examiner in Newfoundland and Labrador are examining a body found on a Placentia Bay beach to confirm if it is one of the fishermen who died when a 12-metre vessel sank last month.

The RCMP say they were notified on Saturday by a lobster fisherman that he had located a body on a beach in Doughboy Cove, on the western side of the mouth of Placentia Bay.

READ MORE: Priest plans virtual memorial service for four N.L. fishermen as community mourns

A spokeswoman for the police force says the body was sent to St. John’s on Saturday for confirmation it is the body of Isaac Kettle, a crew member in his 30s who worked aboard the Sarah Anne during a crab fishing trip.

Kettle was the only crew member whose body wasn’t found after the boat sank following its departure from St. Lawrence, N.L., after midnight on May 25.

Story continues below advertisement

Search and rescue teams earlier recovered the bodies of Ed Norman, 67; his son Scott Norman, in his mid-30s, and nephew Jody Norman, 42.

READ MORE: Search continues for missing N.L. fisherman Wednesday after three bodies found

The coast guard had said remnants of the Sarah Anne were first located about 40 kilometres off the coast of the western mouth of Placentia Bay.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
