1 occupant hospitalized after Winnipeg apartment fire

One occupant was rushed to a Winnipeg hospital in unstable condition late Saturday afternoon following a blaze at a four-storey apartment complex.

Firefighters were called to the building in the 1000 block of Autumnwood Drive just after 5 p.m.

They found smoke coming from an upper-floor suite and were able to access it using a ladder propped up on the balcony.

One person had to be helped out of the building, and paramedics took one occupant to hospital while another was treated on-scene.

Everything was under control in about 45 minutes.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says there are no damage estimates available at this time and the cause is still under investigation.

