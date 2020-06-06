Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

One in hospital following Windsor Park apartment fire

By Erik Pindera Global News
Posted June 6, 2020 7:53 pm
Fire trucks on scene at an apartment fire in Windsor Park.
Fire trucks on scene at an apartment fire in Windsor Park. Michael Draven/Global News

A woman was taken to hospital in unstable condition after a fire in an apartment building in Windsor Park Saturday evening.

Fire crews raced to the blaze in a four-storey apartment complex near the corner of Autumnwood Drive and Winakwa Road shortly after 5 p.m., Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service incident commander Gordon Cannell said.

A fire crew’s ladder leading to a suite in a Windsor Park apartment complex.
A fire crew’s ladder leading to a suite in a Windsor Park apartment complex. Michael Draven/Global News

The fire appeared to be contained to one suite and the building’s exterior wasn’t visibly damaged, a Global News camera operator observed.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Winnipeg firefighter injured in house fire

Three other building residents refused medical treatment, Cannell said.

Fire crews were leaving the scene at about 6:15 p.m.

The city has not yet released information on the cause of the blaze.

Multiple suspicious fires sparked in Winnipeg’s North End
Multiple suspicious fires sparked in Winnipeg’s North End
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
winnipegWinnipeg Fire Paramedic ServiceWindsor Parkwinnipeg firefighterWindsor Park fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers