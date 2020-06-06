One in hospital following Windsor Park apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was taken to hospital in unstable condition after a fire in an apartment building in Windsor Park Saturday evening.

Fire crews raced to the blaze in a four-storey apartment complex near the corner of Autumnwood Drive and Winakwa Road shortly after 5 p.m., Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service incident commander Gordon Cannell said.

A fire crew’s ladder leading to a suite in a Windsor Park apartment complex. Michael Draven/Global News

The fire appeared to be contained to one suite and the building’s exterior wasn’t visibly damaged, a Global News camera operator observed.

Three other building residents refused medical treatment, Cannell said.

Fire crews were leaving the scene at about 6:15 p.m.

The city has not yet released information on the cause of the blaze.

