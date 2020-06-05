Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton-raised Heidi Jacobs wins Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 5, 2020 5:38 pm
Updated June 5, 2020 5:40 pm
Heidi Jacobs is this year's winner of the Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour for her Edmonton-set anti-romance, ``Molly of the Mall: Literary Lass and Purveyor of Fine Footwear.''.
Heidi Jacobs is this year's winner of the Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour for her Edmonton-set anti-romance, ``Molly of the Mall: Literary Lass and Purveyor of Fine Footwear.''. CREDIT: Twitter/@LeacockMedal

Heidi Jacobs is this year’s winner of the Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour.

The University of Windsor librarian received the $15,000 honour Friday for her Edmonton-set anti-romance, Molly of the Mall: Literary Lass and Purveyor of Fine Footwear.

Published by NeWest Press, the book follows aspiring novelist Molly MacGregor’s unromantic travails as a shoe seller at the West Edmonton Mall.

Story continues below advertisement

Born and raised in Edmonton, Jacobs worked a variety of retail jobs, including in footwear, while studying at the University of Alberta.

The runners-up are Amy Spurway for her novel Crow, published by Goose Lane Editions, and Drew Hayden Taylor for his play Cottagers and Indians, published by Talonbooks. They will each receive $3,000.

WATCH: Drew Hayden Taylor talks about new play: Cottagers and Indians

Organizers say the honourees will receive their prizes by mail after this year’s festivities were cancelled because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The authors will also be belatedly celebrated at a 2021 gala dinner in Orillia, Ont.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
University of AlbertaCultureArtsBooksWest Edmonton MallHumourUniversity of WindsorHeidi JacobsMolly of The MallMolly of the Mall: Literary Lass and Purveyor of Fine FootwearStephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour
Flyers
More weekly flyers