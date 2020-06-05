Saskatchewan’s minimum wage going up, but will remain lowest in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

The minimum wage in Saskatchewan will be going up in October but it will remain the lowest in Canada.

On Oct. 1, the minimum wage in the province will increase by 13 cents to $11.45 per hour from $11.32 per hour.

The last time Saskatchewan’s minimum wage increased was October 2019.

“We have established sustainable and predictable minimum wage increases,” Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don Morgan said in a statement. “This helps families plan ahead and creates an environment for new workers to enter the workforce.”

Despite the increase, Saskatchewan remains the province with the lowest minimum wage.

Alberta has the highest minimum wage at $15 per hour, while Newfoundland and Labrador has the second-lowest at $11.65 an hour.

However, Newfoundland’s minimum wage will also increase in October to $12.15 per hour.

Based on numbers provided by the government of Canada, below is a list of minimum wages across Canada:

British Columbia – $14.60 (increasing to $15.20 June 1, 2021)

Alberta – $15

Saskatchewan – $11.32 (increasing to $11.45 per hour on Oct. 1)

Manitoba – $11.65

New Brunswick – $11.70

Newfoundland and Labrador – $11.65 (increasing to $12.15 per hour on Oct. 1)

Northwest Territories – $13.46

Nova Scotia – $12.55

Nunavut – $13

Ontario – $14

P.E.I – $12.85

Quebec – $13.10

Yukon – $13.71

