Hamilton police investigating two random assaults in Gage Park

Hamilton police are investigating two separate random assaults in Gage Park on Thursday that sent both victims to hospital.

Investigators say officers were called out to a disturbance at 1000 Main Street East just before 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, police were told by a 40-year-old female and an 83-year-old male that they had been randomly assaulted by an unknown man on a pathway west of the Fountain.

Police were able to track down the 43-year-old alleged assailant who was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

Const. Lorraine Edward said the nature and extent of the two victims’ injuries are not yet known.

“What charges will be laid will depend on the level of injuries received,” said Edwards. “The suspect was not known to victims.”

Detectives say no weapons were used in the incident.

Anyone with information can reach investigators at (905) 546-2918 or (905)546-2907. Tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online.

