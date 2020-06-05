Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton police investigating two random assaults in Gage Park

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 5, 2020 2:52 pm
Hamilton police are investigating a pair of assaults in Gage Park from June 4, 2020.
Hamilton police are investigating a pair of assaults in Gage Park from June 4, 2020. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police are investigating two separate random assaults in Gage Park on Thursday that sent both victims to hospital.

Investigators say officers were called out to a disturbance at 1000 Main Street East just before 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, police were told by a 40-year-old female and an 83-year-old male that they had been randomly assaulted by an unknown man on a pathway west of the Fountain.

Police were able to track down the 43-year-old alleged assailant who was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Hamilton police identify man found dead on roof of Jackson Square

Const. Lorraine Edward said the nature and extent of the two victims’ injuries are not yet known.

Story continues below advertisement

“What charges will be laid will depend on the level of injuries received,” said Edwards. “The suspect was not known to victims.”

Detectives say no weapons were used in the incident.

Anyone with information can reach investigators at (905) 546-2918 or (905)546-2907. Tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online.

Toronto Police chief says logistical difficulties in getting body cams across the entire force
Toronto Police chief says logistical difficulties in getting body cams across the entire force
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonHamilton PoliceGage Parkmain street eastconst. lorraine edwardsassault in gage parkGage park assaulttwo people assaulted in gage park
Flyers
More weekly flyers