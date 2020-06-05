Man arrested after racist incident on B.C. first nation

A man has now been arrested in a racist incident that was captured on camera and posted to social media.

A video, captured in the early hours of Tuesday June 2, showed a white pickup truck driving through the Tseshaht First Nation reserve in Port Alberni. As the truck drives closer to the camera, a whooping sound can be heard.

Port Alberni RCMP say a man from Qualicum, B.C., walked into their detachment on June 3. They say he was arrested and has cooperated with the investigation.

He has now been released from custody on “conditions to protect the Tseshaht First Nations and residents” say police.

His court date has yet to be determined.

“This type of behaviour is reprehensible, and repulsive,” Sgt. Peter Dionne, operations officer of the Port Alberni RCMP, said in a release. “Luckily no one was hurt physically by this person’s actions, and the witnesses had the wherewithal to record the incident and forward it to the police for the investigation.”

Previously, the mayor of Port Alberni, Sharie Minions said, “We have to show kindness and respect to all walks of life, and at the same time, unite with one voice when racism rears its ugly head.”

Cynthia Dick, the nation’s elected chief councillor, called it a “shocking, racially-fueled incident.”

“While this incident is upsetting, we are determined to emerge stronger and to use this as an opportunity to foster unity and teach our children what it takes to build a happy, healthy community that respects diversity and celebrates individuality,” Dick said in a statement posted on Facebook.

