Peterborough man charged after assault with baseball bat: police

A Peterborough man is facing several charges, including assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, following a Thursday afternoon incident.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, the man and a female victim, currently in a domestic relationship, got into an argument at an apartment.
Police say the victim left and the man followed, brandishing a baseball bat, and attended outside another apartment unit.
Police allege the accused damaged a sliding door, threatened neighbours in the area and struck one of them with the baseball bat.
Officers located the accused still on scene.
A 20-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with:
- Assault with a weapon
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm
- Mischief under $5,000
- Failure to comply with an undertaking
He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
In order to protect the identity of victim, the name of the accused will not be released, police stated.
