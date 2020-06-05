Peterborough man charged after assault with baseball bat: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Peterborough man is facing several charges, including assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, following a Thursday afternoon incident.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, the man and a female victim, currently in a domestic relationship, got into an argument at an apartment.

Police say the victim left and the man followed, brandishing a baseball bat, and attended outside another apartment unit.

Police allege the accused damaged a sliding door, threatened neighbours in the area and struck one of them with the baseball bat.

Officers located the accused still on scene.

A 20-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with:

Story continues below advertisement

Assault with a weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

Mischief under $5,000

Failure to comply with an undertaking

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

In order to protect the identity of victim, the name of the accused will not be released, police stated.

4:57 How COVID-19 might impact those living with domestic violence How COVID-19 might impact those living with domestic violence