Crime

Peterborough man charged after assault with baseball bat: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 5, 2020 11:38 am
A Peterborough man is accused of assaulting a neighbour with a baseball bat.
Getty Images

A Peterborough man is facing several charges, including assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, following a Thursday afternoon incident.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, the man and a female victim, currently in a domestic relationship, got into an argument at an apartment.

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged with mischief after kicking in basement window, police say

Police say the victim left and the man followed, brandishing a baseball bat, and attended outside another apartment unit.

Police allege the accused damaged a sliding door, threatened neighbours in the area and struck one of them with the baseball bat.

Officers located the accused still on scene.

A 20-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with:

  • Assault with a weapon
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm
  • Mischief under $5,000
  • Failure to comply with an undertaking

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

In order to protect the identity of victim, the name of the accused will not be released, police stated.

How COVID-19 might impact those living with domestic violence
How COVID-19 might impact those living with domestic violence
