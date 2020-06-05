Menu

Canada

Bombardier says it will cut 2,500 aviation jobs over COVID-19 impacts

By Staff Global News
Posted June 5, 2020 7:23 am
Updated June 5, 2020 7:24 am
Bombardier says it will lay off 2,500 workers from the aviation side of the company because of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on its markets.

The transportation firm said the majority of the reductions will impact manufacturing operations in Canada and will take place progressively throughout the year.

READ MORE: Bombardier to lay off almost 200 workers on regional rail services in GTA

Bombardier says it has to adjust its operations to ensure it emerges from the COVID-19 crisis in a strong position.

It says industry-wide business jet deliveries are forecast to be down by 30 per cent year-over-year due to the pandemic.

The Montreal-based company says it expects to record a special charge of $40 million in 2020 as a result of the cuts.

It says further information will be provided when it delivers second quarter results in early August.

