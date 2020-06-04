Menu

Investigation underway into Kelowna, B.C., woman’s sudden death

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted June 4, 2020 6:48 pm
Police said the death was reported in the 300 blk of Francis Ave. .
Police said the death was reported in the 300 blk of Francis Ave. . Jeff Martin / Global News

Police said a Kelowna woman in her 30s was reported dead in the Pandosy area of Kelowna on Tuesday morning.

The RCMP responded to an address in the 300 block of Francis Ave. near Okanagan Lake after getting the call around 6:14 a.m.

READ MORE: Body found in Kelowna, B.C. Coroners Service investigating

A coroners service investigation is underway.

Police described the woman’s death as “sudden” but said currently “criminality is not thought to be a factor in this death.”

