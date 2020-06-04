Investigation underway into Kelowna, B.C., woman’s sudden death

Send this page to someone via email

Police said a Kelowna woman in her 30s was reported dead in the Pandosy area of Kelowna on Tuesday morning.

The RCMP responded to an address in the 300 block of Francis Ave. near Okanagan Lake after getting the call around 6:14 a.m.

A coroners service investigation is underway.

Police described the woman’s death as “sudden” but said currently “criminality is not thought to be a factor in this death.”

