RCMP investigate fatal crash near Eriksdale, Man.

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 4, 2020 3:20 pm
Updated June 4, 2020 3:22 pm
A 23-year-old woman has died following a single-vehicle crash near Eriksdale, Man. Global News

A woman has died in hospital following a single-vehicle crash near Eriksdale, Man. over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on Highway 6, just north of Eriksdale, around 4:10 a.m. Saturday.

READ MORE: Arson suspected in fire that destroyed Eriksdale store

Police say the vehicle, driven by a 23-year-old woman from the RM of Coldwell, had been heading south on the highway when it veered into the ditch, and rolled.

The woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries where she died Tuesday, police said Thursday.

Lundar RCMP continue to investigate with help from a forensic collision reconstructionist.

