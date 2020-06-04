RCMP investigate fatal crash near Eriksdale, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has died in hospital following a single-vehicle crash near Eriksdale, Man. over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on Highway 6, just north of Eriksdale, around 4:10 a.m. Saturday.

READ MORE: Arson suspected in fire that destroyed Eriksdale store

Police say the vehicle, driven by a 23-year-old woman from the RM of Coldwell, had been heading south on the highway when it veered into the ditch, and rolled.

Lundar #rcmpmb responded to May 30 early morning report of a single-vehicle rollover on #MBHwy6, approximately 4kms north of Eriksdale. The 23yo female driver was seriously injured & transported to hospital where, on June 2, she succumbed to her injuries. Investigation ongoing. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 4, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries where she died Tuesday, police said Thursday.

Lundar RCMP continue to investigate with help from a forensic collision reconstructionist.

0:50 One in critical following crash between school bus and car One in critical following crash between school bus and car