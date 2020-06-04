Winnipeg police still looking for clues on 2-year anniversary of man’s disappearance

It’s been two years to the day since a Winnipeg man disappeared, and police say the case is still active, adding that they’re reaching out to the community to help with the investigation.

Eduardo Balaquit, 59, was last seen on June 4, 2018, when he left home to go to his cleaning job at 380 Keewatin St.

He hasn’t been seen by family or friends since. His van was later found at that address, and was described at the time by his son Edward, as having a smashed window and not parked in its usual spot.

Winnipeg police Const. Jay Murray told 680 CJOB that the Balaquit case remains open and that the police investigation is focusing on a blue Ford Escape SE that was reportedly in the area at the time of the disappearance and later seen in the Arborg, Man., area.

Arborg is an Interlake town about 100 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

The make and model (but not the suspect vehicle itself) that police are searching for. Winnipeg Police Service

“It’s been two years, so it might be tough, but there are people out there that will have information about Eduardo’s disappearance, and we’re focused on that vehicle,” said Murray.

“We believe that the community of Arborg — or any communities between Winnipeg and Arborg — are going to be very important to this investigation.”

Edward Balaquit, son of Eduardo Balaquit, speaks to media Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Marek Tkach/Global News

Murray said police are encouraging anyone in that area to pay attention to any unusual items they may find, as they believe there’s undiscovered evidence out there.

“It could be something as simple as discarded clothing, it could be more. It may seem insignificant — it may be someone who was hunting in the area or a farmer walking through a field and thinking, ‘It’s just garbage.’

“By all accounts, Eduardo was an extremely hard worker, he was a family man first and foremost… I think we owe it as a community to provide that family with some answers. There is somebody out there, at least one person, who knows what happened to Eduardo.

“The community plays a very critical role… we’re asking the community to come up with some information that will help move this one forward.” Tweet This

Sgt. Wade McDonald of the homicide unit also urged members of the public to come forward to help the investigation reach a conclusion.

“His (Eduardo’s) family is desperately searching for answers. His family wants and deserves answers — as does our entire community,” he said.

“If you think you recognize this vehicle or have information, please contact the homicide unit or Crime Stoppers.”

The Balaquit family has never given up hope that Eduardo will be found.

“It’s been a long and difficult two years,” the family said in a statement Thursday.

“Our only wish is for our dad to walk through our doors and finally say, ‘I’m home.’ It’s never too late to do the right thing, if you have any information, please help us bring him home.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

