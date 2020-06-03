Menu

World

George Floyd tested positive for coronavirus, full autopsy report reveals

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted June 3, 2020 11:09 pm
George Floyd protests: George’s son speaks at makeshift memorial to his father in Minneapolis
Quincy Mason, the son of George Floyd, and civil rights attorney Ben Crump knelt in prayer at a makeshift memorial to his father in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Wednesday before addressing the crowd who had gathered once again at the site where Floyd lost his life on Memorial Day. Tuesday night marked the eighth straight night of protests across the U.S., which began after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck while the handcuffed Black man called out that he couldn’t breathe.

A full autopsy of George Floyd, the handcuffed black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police, was released Wednesday and provides several clinical details, including that Floyd had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

The 20-page report released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office came with the family’s permission and after the coroner’s office released summary findings Monday that Floyd had a heart attack while being restrained by officers, and classified his May 25 death as a homicide.

READ MORE: George Floyd death: Derek Chauvin charges upped, all 4 officers are now facing charges

Bystander video showing Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck, ignoring Floyd’s “I can’t breathe” cries until he eventually stopped moving, has sparked nationwide protests, some violent.

George Floyd death: Rev. Al Sharpton says he’ll deliver eulogy at funeral
The report by Chief Medical Examiner Andrew Baker spelled out clinical details, including that Floyd had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 3 but appeared asymptomatic. The report also noted Floyd’s lungs appeared healthy but he had some narrowing of arteries in the heart.

Story continues below advertisement

The county’s earlier summary report had listed fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use under “other significant conditions” but not under “cause of death.” The full report’s footnotes noted that signs of fentanyl toxicity can include “severe respiratory depression” and seizures.

READ MORE: George Floyd died of ‘asphyxiation,’ autopsy commissioned by family finds

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Wednesday upgraded charges against Chauvin to 2nd-degree murder, and also charged the three other officers on the scene with aiding and abetting.

Floyd family attorney, Ben Crump, earlier decried the official autopsy — as described in the original complaint against Chauvin — for ruling out asphyxia. An autopsy commissioned by the Floyd family concluded that he died of asphyxiation due to neck and back compression.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 newsgeorge floydgeorge floyd deathgeorge floyd protestsGeorge Floyd autopsygeorge floyd coronavirusgeorge floyd covid-19
