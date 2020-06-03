CN Rail worker killed in B.C. leaves behind wife, 9-month-old son

The Canadian National Rail worker killed while on the job in Surrey, B.C., this week was a young dad who left behind a wife and nine-month-old son.
Jas Riar, 31, was killed during a switching incident at 2 a.m. Monday at Thornton Yard.
A few of his close friends started a fundraiser that had raised more than $71,000 as of Wednesday afternoon for his wife and son.
The online fundraiser says Riar was the sole provider for his family.
CN Rail has not provided any further details about what happened.
The Transportation Safety Board confirmed an investigator has been assigned to the case.
