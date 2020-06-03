CN Rail worker killed in B.C. leaves behind wife, 9-month-old son

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Canadian National Rail worker killed while on the job in Surrey, B.C., this week was a young dad who left behind a wife and nine-month-old son.

Jas Riar, 31, was killed during a switching incident at 2 a.m. Monday at Thornton Yard.

A few of his close friends started a fundraiser that had raised more than $71,000 as of Wednesday afternoon for his wife and son.

The online fundraiser says Riar was the sole provider for his family.

READ MORE: CN Rail employee killed in switching incident at Surrey rail yard

CN Rail has not provided any further details about what happened.

The Transportation Safety Board confirmed an investigator has been assigned to the case.

Story continues below advertisement