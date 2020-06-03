Dick Wolf fires ‘Law & Order’ spinoff producer for threatening to ‘light up’ looters

Send this page to someone via email

Law & Order creator Dick Wolf has fired one of the executive producers of an upcoming spinoff of the much-beloved crime/drama show as a result of a threatening social media post he made earlier this week.

Craig Gore, the producer in question, took to Facebook on June 1 sharing a picture of himself wielding an automatic weapon, before writing a threatening comment aimed towards “looters.”

“Curfew…” wrote Gore, alluding to the 8 p.m. curfew in Los Angeles — which was recently set in place by the U.S. government in response to violent and non-violent protests triggered by the unjust death of George Floyd.

Hours later, Gore jumped to the comment section of his post, suggesting that he would resort to violence and “light up” anyone who tried to damage his property.

Ayy @Chris_Meloni your new showrunner is a proud boy pic.twitter.com/FUb8NYc7aW — drew janda (@drewjanda) June 2, 2020

“Sunset is being looted two blocks from me,” he wrote. “You think I won’t light motherf—ers up who are trying to f—k with (the) property I worked all my life for? Think again…”

One Twitter user caught wind of the post and shared a screenshot of it. He also tagged Law & Order star Christopher Meloni — who is set to return to his role as NYPD Detective Elliot Stabler in the upcoming spinoff series.

“Ayy @Chris_Meloni, your new showrunner is a proud boy,” tweeted the user.

Meloni, 59, retweeted the post hours later, claiming he had “no idea who” Gore is “or what they do.”

Dick Wolf’s statement regarding Craig Gore: “I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief. I am terminating Craig Gore immediately.” — Wolf Entertainment (@WolfEnt) June 2, 2020

Upon catching wind of this, Wolf issued a statement via his company Wolf Entertainment’s Twitter account, announcing the dismissal of Gore.

It reads: “I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief. I am terminating Craig Gore immediately.”

Wolf was referring to the Black Lives Matter movement protests which were reignited by Floyd’s death last month.

Floyd, a Black man, died in Minneapolis, Minn., after a former police officer kneeled on his neck during an arrest on May 25.

The ongoing protests⁠ ⁠— both violent and non-violent — are calling for justice for Black communities affected by police brutality and inequality over the years.

In an additional Facebook post, Gore revealed that he accepted Wolf’s job offer last month, while also expressing excitement at the return of Meloni.

“Can’t wait to get rolling with Meloni leading a bad-ass, organized crime team as they take down NYC’s most notorious,” he wrote in a Facebook post on May 26.

Gore has worked with Wolf Entertainment in the post and is best known for his work on S.W.A.T. and Chicago P.D..

As of this writing, Gore has not publicly addressed the controversy surrounding his Facebook post.