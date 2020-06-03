Menu

Crime

2 Peterborough residents charged with drug possession in Curve Lake First Nation

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 3, 2020 3:27 pm
Updated June 3, 2020 3:38 pm
Anishinabek police arrested two Peterborough residents for drug possession in Curve Lake First Nation on May 30.
Anishinabek police arrested two Peterborough residents for drug possession in Curve Lake First Nation on May 30. Anishinabek Police Service

Two Peterborough residents face drug-related charges following a vehicle stop in Curve Lake First Nation on Sunday.

According to the Anishinabek Police Service, officers received information about a suspicious vehicle with two men and a woman which had entered the community.

The vehicle was located on Whetung Street. Officers investigated and allegedly seized quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

READ MORE: 2 charged after purple fentanyl, meth, cocaine seized: Peterborough County OPP

Cheyenne Whetung of Peterborough was charged with three counts of possession of a narcotic and James McGregor was charged with one count of possession of a narcotic.

Both were also charged with four counts of breach of an undertaking.

They were released from custody and are scheduled to make court appearances in Peterborough on July 15, police said.

Opioid crisis worsened during COVID-19 pandemic
