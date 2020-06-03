Menu

Politics

Manitoba Premier to talk climate, damage prevention Wednesday

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 3, 2020 11:47 am
Updated June 3, 2020 11:48 am
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is expected to provide an update on the province’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday.

Manitoba’s premier is expected to make announcements about damage prevention and climate resiliency projects Wednesday morning.

Brian Pallister has scheduled a press conference for 11 a.m.

READ MORE: Manitoba government cuts some environmental funding amid coronavirus

Global News will stream the event live here.

What exactly the premier will announce isn’t clear, but a release from the province inviting media to the press conference says he’ll be discussing “Damage prevention and climate resiliency projects.”

Pallister says public safety, flood protection for Manitoba discussed with Trudeau
Pallister says public safety, flood protection for Manitoba discussed with Trudeau
Brian Pallister Manitoba politics Manitoba Government Manitoba premier manitoba green plan Manitoba Climate
