Manitoba Premier to talk climate, damage prevention Wednesday

Manitoba’s premier is expected to make announcements about damage prevention and climate resiliency projects Wednesday morning.
Brian Pallister has scheduled a press conference for 11 a.m.
Global News will stream the event live here.
What exactly the premier will announce isn’t clear, but a release from the province inviting media to the press conference says he’ll be discussing “Damage prevention and climate resiliency projects.”
Pallister says public safety, flood protection for Manitoba discussed with Trudeau
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments