8 new coronavirus cases, 1 death in Waterloo Region as total cases rise to 1,138

On Wednesday, Waterloo Public Health announced eight new positive tests for the novel coronavirus in Waterloo Region bringing the total number of cases in the area to 1,138.

The agency also that another area resident has suffered a COVID-19-related death, raising the death toll in the region to 115, including 95 outbreak-related deaths.

Ten more cases have been attributed to a food processing plant in the region, raising the total number of cases there to 24. Public Health has chosen not to disclose the name of the plant.

Two more residents of Forest Heights Long-Term Care have tested positive for the coronavirus as well, raising the total number of cases involving residents to 177 and staff to 69.

On Tuesday, St. Mary’s General Hospital was placed in charge of the Kitchener facility which has seen 51 residents die.

Only three cases were cleared on Wednesday pushing the total number of resolved cases in the area to 852 or 75 per cent.

The total number of active cases in the area has risen to 171.

There are now only six outbreaks remaining at long-term care and retirement homes in Waterloo Region. A second outbreak at Sunnyside Home in Kitchener as well as The Westhill in Kitchener and Columbia Forest in Waterloo have been declared over.

One resident of The Westhill suffered a COVID-19-related death during the outbreak.

Ontario reported 338 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, a lower case number than the previous two days, bringing the provincial total to 29,047.

The death toll has risen to 2,312, as 19 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 22,811 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 78 per cent of cases.

*With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues