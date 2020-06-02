Man and woman dead following ‘serious incident’ at Salt Spring Island home

Send this page to someone via email

A man and a woman have died in what B.C. RCMP are calling a “serious incident” on Salt Spring Island Monday.

Police were called to a home on Fulford Ganges Road just before 5 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a 48-year-old man dead and a 41-year-old woman suffering from serious injuries.

Police say she later succumbed to her injuries.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has been called in.

Police say no other people were injured and they are not looking for any suspects. There is no danger to the public.

They also say charges are not anticipated in this case.

The B.C. Coroners Service confirms it is also conducting an investigation to determine how, where and by what means the two people died.