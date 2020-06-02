Winnipeg mayor to address George Floyd protests in U.S., Canada on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s mayor, chief of police and fire chief will talk to Winnipeggers on Tuesday about the ongoing protests unfolding in the United States and Canada following the death of George Floyd.

Mayor Brian Bowman has scheduled a press conference from city hall at 3 p.m.

Global News will stream the event live here.

Bowman will be joined by Winnipeg police Chief Danny Smyth and Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service Chief John Lane, according to a release from the city, which says the three will give reaction “to the events in Minneapolis, across the U.S. and in Canada.”

The death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, after an interaction with police has brought racial injustice concerns in the United States to a boiling point.

The 46-year-old man died after being arrested by police outside a store in Minneapolis, Minn.

2:22 George Floyd death: Floyd died of ‘asphyxiation,’ autopsy commissioned by family finds George Floyd death: Floyd died of ‘asphyxiation,’ autopsy commissioned by family finds

His arrest was captured on cellphone video, showing a white police office kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes while he was pinned to the ground. The video led to widespread outrage across the country, spurring protests, which sometimes included looting and vandalism.

Derek Chauvin, 44, the white police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck in the video, was charged Friday with third-degree murder and manslaughter as the protests proliferated.

As anti-racism demonstrations are held around the world, a rally is planned in Winnipeg on Friday.

Organizers of the upcoming Justice4BlackLives rally at the Manitoba legislature, scheduled to get underway at 6 p.m., say it will be a peaceful protest.

Earlier on Tuesday, Winnipeg’s deputy mayor Markus Chambers and Coun. Sherri Rollins said they both plan on attending the Justice4BlackLives rally.

6:04 George Floyd death: Trudeau delivers statement on anti-Black racism in House of Commons George Floyd death: Trudeau delivers statement on anti-Black racism in House of Commons

— With files from Global News’ Rachael D’Amore