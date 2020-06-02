Newfoundland and Labrador Liberals set August date to elect new leader, premier

Send this page to someone via email

Newfoundland and Labrador will know on Aug. 3 who will be its next premier.

The Liberal party of Newfoundland and Labrador says its leadership race will officially restart on June 8.

A virtual convention will determine the next leader of the party and premier of the province, after Premier Dwight Ball announced his plan to step down in February.

The party had been set to choose a new leader in May, but the race was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Candidates John Abbott and Andrew Furey have been given notice and will be permitted to restart their campaigns Monday, the party says.

The party says voting will happen virtually and any campaign activities must follow social distancing rules.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2020.