Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Newfoundland and Labrador Liberals set August date to elect new leader, premier

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2020 2:37 pm
Dr. Andrew Furey officially enters the race to replace Dwight Ball as leader of the provincial Liberal party and Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador at the ALT Hotel in St. John?s on Tuesday March 3, 2020.
Dr. Andrew Furey officially enters the race to replace Dwight Ball as leader of the provincial Liberal party and Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador at the ALT Hotel in St. John?s on Tuesday March 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Douglas Gaulton

Newfoundland and Labrador will know on Aug. 3 who will be its next premier.

The Liberal party of Newfoundland and Labrador says its leadership race will officially restart on June 8.

READ MORE: N.L. Liberals show support as physician enters race to become 14th premier

A virtual convention will determine the next leader of the party and premier of the province, after Premier Dwight Ball announced his plan to step down in February.

The party had been set to choose a new leader in May, but the race was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Candidates John Abbott and Andrew Furey have been given notice and will be permitted to restart their campaigns Monday, the party says.

Story continues below advertisement
Newfoundland and Labrador premier Dwight Ball abruptly resigns
Newfoundland and Labrador premier Dwight Ball abruptly resigns

The party says voting will happen virtually and any campaign activities must follow social distancing rules.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Newfoundland and LabradorDwight BallNewfoundland and Labrador PoliticsJohn AbbottAndrew FureyLiberal Party of Newfoundland and LabradorNewfoundland and Labrador Liberal Party
Flyers
More weekly flyers